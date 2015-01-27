FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glass maker Corning's quarterly net sales rise 22.9 pct
January 27, 2015

Glass maker Corning's quarterly net sales rise 22.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Corning Inc, the supplier of Gorilla glass to Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, reported a 22.9 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher demand for glass used in TVs and smartphones.

Corning said net sales increased to $2.40 billion in the fourth quarter from $1.96 billion a year earlier.

The company’s net income rose to $988 million, or 70 cents per share, from $421 million, or 30 cents per share. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

