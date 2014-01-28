FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Itáu, Chile's CorpBanca near to creating bank venture -sources
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2014 / 6:22 PM / 4 years ago

Itáu, Chile's CorpBanca near to creating bank venture -sources

Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Felipe Iturrieta, Aluísio

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO/SANTIAGO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, the largest Latin American bank by market value, and Chilean lender CorpBanca SA could announce a banking partnership as early as Wednesday, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

São Paulo-based Itaú and Corpbanca, controlled by billionaire Alvaro Saieh, will create a new company in which they will merge their assets in Chile and Colombia, said two of the sources, who declined to be identified because the deal has not been finalized. A third source said Ricardo Marino, Itaú’s head of Latin American business, is in Santiago to ratify the deal.

Under the terms of the deal, Itaú Unibanco would control 50.5 percent of the new company, according to one source. None of the sources gave details such as the value of the transaction.

Itaú and Santiago-based CorpBanca, Chile’s fifth-largest bank and which also operates in Colombia, recently confirmed they were in acquisitions talks. Both banks declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.