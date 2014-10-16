Itaú gets Brazil central bank approval for CorpBanca takeover

SAO PAULO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil’s largest lender by market value, said on Thursday that it obtained regulatory approval from the nation’s central bank to buy control of Chile’s CorpBanca SA, the largest banking takeover in Latin America since 2008.

The $2.3 billion deal, which Itaú and CorpBanca announced earlier this year, still requires regulatory approval from banking and anti-trust watchdogs in Colombia, Chile and Panama, Itaú said in a securities filing. CorpBanca executives said in August they expect the tie-up to be completed by the end of the first quarter of next year.