FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile's banking regulator approves Itau-Corpbanca deal
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 5, 2015 / 11:37 PM / 2 years ago

Chile's banking regulator approves Itau-Corpbanca deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Chile’s bank watchdog authorized Corpbanca’s merger with the Chilean operations of Brazil’s Itau Unibanco Holding SA, in one of the final hurdles for the conclusion of the deal by early 2016, Itau said on Saturday.

The new Itau Corpbanca is expected to be Chile’s fourth largest private bank, with about $45.2 billion in assets and a loan book equivalent to $33 billion, Itau said in a note.

The two lenders announced their intention to merge in February 2014. The planned tieup has faced dissent from minority shareholders and demands this year for a revamp from Corpbanca after its market value shifted.

Earlier this year, Itau agreed to sweeten the deal to cut its own dividend and allow Corpbanca, which is controlled by Chilean billionaire Alvaro Saieh, to increase its payout. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.