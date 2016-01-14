FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IG corporate issuance sees second busiest week on record
#Funds News
January 14, 2016 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

IG corporate issuance sees second busiest week on record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Anthony Rodriguez
    NEW YORK, Jan 14 (IFR) - A Toronto-Dominion Bank offering on
Thursday of US$1.25bn triggered the second busiest week of all
time for investment grade issuance, according to IFR Markets
data.
    The deal was hot on the heels of AB InBev's US$46bn sale on
Wednesday, which ranked as the second largest investment grade
bond deal ever.
    
    Top Weeks All Time    
   Week Ended          Amt
    9/13/2013      US$65.265bn
    1/14/2016      US$62.724bn
    3/13/2015      US$54.168bn
    3/6/2015       US$53.189bn
    5/8/2015       US$52.525bn
    ** this table will include all US investment-grade deals,
excluding some preferred offerings, SSA issues **

 (Reporting By Anthony Rodriguez; Edited by Jack Doran)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
