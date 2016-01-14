IG corporate issuance sees second busiest week on record

By Anthony Rodriguez NEW YORK, Jan 14 (IFR) - A Toronto-Dominion Bank offering on Thursday of US$1.25bn triggered the second busiest week of all time for investment grade issuance, according to IFR Markets data. The deal was hot on the heels of AB InBev's US$46bn sale on Wednesday, which ranked as the second largest investment grade bond deal ever. Top Weeks All Time Week Ended Amt 9/13/2013 US$65.265bn 1/14/2016 US$62.724bn 3/13/2015 US$54.168bn 3/6/2015 US$53.189bn 5/8/2015 US$52.525bn ** this table will include all US investment-grade deals, excluding some preferred offerings, SSA issues ** (Reporting By Anthony Rodriguez; Edited by Jack Doran)