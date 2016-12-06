Pemex selling up to three-part US dollar benchmark bond: lead

By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Dec 6 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), rated Baa3/BBB+/BBB+, expected to price later on Tuesday, a banker on the deal told IFR. The bond is the first from a LatAm issuer in US dollars since Nov. 10, according to IFR data. SIZE MATURITY IPTs (T+) TBD 5yr FXD 6%-low 6% TBD 5yr FRN Libor equiv TBD 10yr FXD 7%-low 7% Active bookrunners: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Natalie Harrison)