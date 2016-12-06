FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Books on Pemex US dollar bond reach US$19bn: lead
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 4:30 PM / 9 months ago

Books on Pemex US dollar bond reach US$19bn: lead

Will Caiger-Smith and Mike Gambale

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (IFR) - Investors have placed US$19bn of orders for a new US dollar bond from Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), one of the bankers managing the deal told IFR.

Demand was skewed towards the long 10-year tranche, where IPTs were 7%-low 7% and investors had put in US$13bn of orders, the banker said.

Pemex is also selling five-year fixed and floating rate bonds, with IPTs set at 6%-low 6% and Libor equivalent.

Active bookrunners on the deal are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Mizuho and Morgan Stanley.

The bond is expected to price Tuesday. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.