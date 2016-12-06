Books for Pemex US dollar bond reach US$30bn: lead
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (IFR) - Books for a new up to three-part US dollar bond from Petroleos Mexicanos have reached US$30bn, according to a lead on the deal.
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (IFR) - Investors have placed US$19bn of orders for a new US dollar bond from Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), one of the bankers managing the deal told IFR.
Demand was skewed towards the long 10-year tranche, where IPTs were 7%-low 7% and investors had put in US$13bn of orders, the banker said.
Pemex is also selling five-year fixed and floating rate bonds, with IPTs set at 6%-low 6% and Libor equivalent.
Active bookrunners on the deal are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Mizuho and Morgan Stanley.
The bond is expected to price Tuesday. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
