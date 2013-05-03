Loans still have edge on bonds in choppy market

* Treasurers deem loans most reliable funding in rocky markets

* Loans still available even down the ratings spectrum

* Hybrids and structured products seen giving DCM markets edge

By Josie Cox

LIVERPOOL, May 3 (IFR) - A regulatory-inspired crackdown in bank lending has not barred corporates from loan markets, and many firms actually still favour that funding route over bonds, contrary to what issuance data suggests, especially in volatile markets.

Speaking at a conference in Liverpool this week, treasurers of major FTSE corporates stressed that despite banks prioritising the building of capital, firms - not just from the top of the rating spectrum - were still willing and able to tap financial institutions for funds.

Treasurers still perceive relationship lenders to be the most reliable source of cash in choppy markets especially, they say, because public bond markets are more directly exposed to macroeconomic headwinds, making them less predictable.

“If there is a Black Swan on the horizon, the debt capital market could shut very quickly,” Pedro Zinner, group treasurer at UK utility BG Group said. “We have confidence, however, that bank facilities would still be available to us.”

Although bond issuance costs have hit rock bottom in recent weeks - with Barclays’ Euro Aggregates Corporates index rising to an average cash price of around 110 - others agreed with Zinner that it would be foolish to abandon bank funding.

“Over the last year debt capital markets and funding conditions have been very good, making it easy to forget the importance of bank lending,” Katherine Horrell, group treasurer of UK utility Centrica said.

Thomson Reuters data show that year-on-year European corporate bond issuance increased by 62% in 2012. That compares to a 37% slump in corporate loan volumes over the period, which observers largely blame on a drying up of bank liquidity.

Contrary to what the increase in bond issuance suggests though, banks are still keen to support companies, and they also have the resources to do so, said Horrell.

NOT JUST TOP QUALITY

“It’s amazing how much money there still is available in the bank funding market. We’re not, by any count, seeing a lack of liquidity,” said David Adams, head of treasury at WSH Group.

While this may not be a surprise for top-rated investment grade corporates, treasurers say the situation is the same further down the ratings spectrum.

Julie Fabris, group treasurer of Birds Eye Iglo Group - the private equity group Permira-owned maker of Captain Birdseye fish fingers - explained that her company had completed a lot of credit work and came close to tapping the debt markets.

Iglo launched a EUR250m term loan in October as part of the company’s dividend recapitalisation and amendment.

“At the end of the day the bank lending market was more attractive,” she said. “For that reason, when there is talk about a lack of liquidity and lack of funds available, I question whether this is really the case.”

STRUCTURING UP

One argument for bonds still having an edge on loans, and one particularly highlighted by bond syndication officials, however, is the diversification they offer in terms of subordination.

Many of the funding operations seen in the corporate market year to date could not have been mimicked in the loan market because of the structure.

According to RBS data, vanilla corporate bond issuance in debt capital markets has shrunk from 61% of total corporate bond borrowing in the first quarter of 2012 to 52% in the first quarter of 2013.

Hybrid issuance, meanwhile, has increased from 19% to 33% over the same period.

“Strategic diversification in the form of more structured and more subordinated instruments is still a quality that the DCM market has got over the bank funding market,” said Russell Maybury, head of corporate DCM at RBS for the UK and Ireland.

In the sterling market, more than 50% of bond issuance year-to-date has been in the form of hybrid transactions - providing tax benefits, coupon deferrability options and equity credit so as not to upset debt ratios.

“Hybrid bonds have taken debt markets to a whole new level and the further along the path of recovery we get, the more likely we are to see more people making use of subordinated products like this,” said one investor speaking on the sidelines of the conference.

Chris Denley, group financial controller at property business Whitbread Group, said that he too believed that keeping all options and channels of financing open was the best approach to funding.

“We buy a lot of property and we finance that property through a mixture of leasing, bank debt and also private placements,” he said. “You can’t have all your eggs in one basket.”