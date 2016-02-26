UPDATE: Corporate hybrid bonds fall out of favour

LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - Volatility has soured the euro hybrid market with zero issuance so far this year, a stark contrast to last year when red-hot conditions saw 27bn print.

It means that those companies most in need of the product now, namely in the commodities sector, are locked out with funding costs high and investors in risk-off mode.

Hybrids, which receive equity credit at the major rating agencies, have been cast as the go-to product for bolstering balance sheets and funding M&A while defending credit ratings.

“This is not the right market for hybrid issuance. There will have to be a period of stability and decent performance of senior deals before companies feel safe to execute; investors are in risk-off mode so it’s off the table,” one DCM official said.

Australian energy company AusNet Services, for example, has opted to issue a hybrid in Singapore dollars, after initially holding a roadshow for a sterling and euro deal in January.

It also means further delays for Spanish oil company Repsol, which is expected to issue a further 3bn of hybrids, having already sold a 2bn deal last March as part of its Talisman acquisition financing.

Market volatility has driven a wedge between corporates’ senior and subordinated spreads in euros. Bankers say the difference between the two is around 500bp for the lower rated names and 400bp for the higher rated, compared to around 200bp/250bp in the first half of last year.

Furthermore hybrid yields have risen to 4.07%, according to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch global corporate hybrid index.

The index traded at a low of 2.67% in March last year, when companies issued a monthly record 7.8bn of hybrids.

DIVIDEND SCARE

Plunging commodity prices have been one of the main drivers of this year’s torrid market conditions, forcing companies to cut dividends and further contributing to investor fears over the safety of hybrid bonds.

Australian mining giant BHP Billiton - which issued a US$6.5bn-equivalent hybrid in October 2015 - slashed its interim dividend by 75% this week after posting a net loss of US$5.67bn, in preparation for a longer than expected commodities downturn.

The dividend cut was the company’s first in 15 years.

The company’s 6.5% hybrid callable Oct 2022 is bid at 94, after pricing at par, according to Tradeweb prices.

Dividends are typically a key buffer for investors buying hybrids - which have discretionary coupon payments - as the bonds’ terms include dividend pushers, which make coupon payments mandatory following an equity distribution.

“The risk of optional coupon deferral for hybrids is likely to be perceived as higher if dividends are being reduced, (and in) a more risk sensitive world, a trend of equity dividend cuts is likely to be a drag on the corporate hybrid sector’s performance,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said in a recently published note.

Austrian oil company OMV - the last company to sell a hybrid in the European market - also cut its dividend after last week reporting a slump in operating profit of 36%.

The 5.25% callable Dec 2021 tranche of that deal is bid at 92.6, having priced at 99.99 in November.

“There’s been some discussion from other bankers about pitching hybrids to their corporate clients, but I can’t possibly see how in this environment it could be delivered. Pricing is just crazy and I think we have a while to go,” another syndicate official said. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)