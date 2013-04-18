Asian hybrids back on as duration vogue builds

SINGAPORE, April 18 (IFR) - As investors shift their views on where rates are heading, bankers in Asia are seeing the opportunity to revive the corporate hybrid market to satisfy the growing appetite for duration.

Issuance in the sector so far this year has been lacklustre. The only hybrids from rated companies in the region came from sub investment grade names, such as China’s Agile Property Holdings.

On January 13, the developer sold a USD700m perpetual with an 8.25% coupon that featured a 25bp step-up on its first call date after five years.

That low 25bp step-up was meant to comply with the requirements of S&P, which will not give any rating-supportive equity credit if there is a strong incentive for the issuer to redeem bonds early in their life.

The Agile deal subsequently sold-off as investors realized they may be stuck holding paper for a long time with no chance of the call being exercised.

The only corporate hybrids that did well this year, in fact, were those sold by unrated companies. Being unrated, those issuers were not concerned about equity credit, and were only seeking accounting equity treatment - the only criterion necessary for that is a legal perpetual maturity.

Such freedom from rating agency constraints allows the use of higher step-ups, as in perp NC5.5 and NC5 transactions from Petron and Beijing Capital Land, which step up respectively by 250bp and a record breaking 500bp.

In contrast to Agile’s issue, those deals - which are likely to be called and are thus effectively high yielding five-year maturities - have rallied some five points since pricing.

SHIFTING VIEWS

“Performance is mixed for corporate hybrids this year. Investors are clearly more comfortable with a structure that has a clear synthetic maturity,” confirmed a senior DCM banker in Singapore, referring to the high step-ups that reassure investors their bonds will be called at the first opportunity.

That divergent performance also reflects investor unease about holding long maturity and consequently higher volatility bonds, which itself reflects an opinion on the level and direction of rates.

As outlooks change, however, that reluctance can ease, or at least that is what bankers are hoping. “The view on rates is different now,” said the Singapore banker. One high-yield portfolio manager added that the appetite for duration has been revived since the Bank of Japan announced unprecedented monetary stimulus.

Another banker in Hong Kong added that as yields get lower, investors will become more receptive to the idea of getting bonds from a blue-chip name with a higher coupon. The effect has already been seen in the secondary market: the perp sub notes issued by Hutchison Whampoa last year have rallied 1.5 points since April 1.

The demand is beginning to entice bankers and issuers alike. Among those rumoured to be looking at the structure is Thai oil concern PTT Exploration and Production (Baa1/BBB+), which has a large pipeline of capital expenditure and wants to protect its rating.

And PTT is not alone. “The better rated credits are still able to attract demand for this kind of structure,” said the banker. “There will be at least half a dozen corporate hybrids in the next few months.” (Reporting By Christopher Langner, editing by Julian Baker)