High-yield defaults steady despite turmoil: Moody's

NEW YORK, July 15 (IFR) - Corporate high-yield defaults held steady in the second quarter, even in the face of market turmoil churned up by China, Greece and Puerto Rico, Moody’s said in a report on Wednesday.

Eighteen junk issuers rated by Moody’s defaulted in the quarter, down from 20 in Q1 and in line with the overall 2.3% rate of both last quarter and a year ago, the agency said.

It said defaults were expected to rise only modestly in the third quarter and “will likely remain low”, as accommodative central banks continue to support the markets.

“Apart from energy-related weakness, Moody‘s-rated speculative-grade companies remained mostly in good shape,” the report said.

Moody’s said it expects the rate to hit 2.6% by the end of 2015, which it said was well off the historical average of 4.5%.

It expects defaults over the next 12 months to be highest in the metals and mining sector in the US, and in the aerospace and defense sector in Europe. (Reporting by William Muoio; Editing by Marc Carnegie)