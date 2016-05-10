European corporate glut goes unabated but fatigue looms

LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - The relentless pace of corporate issuance showed no signs of abating on Tuesday with almost 5bn of new paper primed to print, though bankers and investors are warning that the market could soon sag under the sheer weight of supply.

Six corporate issuers went out with deals with another four announcing their upcoming bond plans, including an up to 4bn deal from Johnson and Johnson slated for Wednesday’s business. Fellow US issuer Kraft Heinz is also targeting an up to 3bn-equivalent trade across euro and sterling on Wednesday.

The trades came on top of the four bond transactions priced on Monday

While the latest batch of new issues appeared to be well received, investors are complaining about the lack of yield on offer amid the supply glut.

“The term ‘gavage’ best explains how I currently feel,” one portfolio manager said.

Another said that he was taking a different approach to purchasing new paper in light of the recent deluge.

“I don’t think people will want to be blindly piling in to new deals. We are continuing to be very diligent and are happy to be very selective, waiting for the right deal at the right level for us,” Paul Suter, fixed income trader at ECM said.

SWINGING PENDULUM

Bankers say the market could soon reach a tipping point and see investors become less flexible as new issue concessions shrink lower and lower.

“We’ve seen conditions that are almost too good to be true and I just sense that the push back from investors is coming and that lack of premiums on these deals will see the pendulum shift back towards the investor,” said Brendon Moran, global co-head, corporate DCM origination at Societe Generale.

A potential buyers strike could even come amid strong inflows into investment-grade funds, which have amounted to almost 8bn in the last nine weeks, according to Moran.

“Inflows were just short of 1bn last week alone so there’s certainly money there to support these deals, and it’s expensive for investors to sit on cash these days.”

Some investors have already opted out, with one real money account saying it ‘was sitting out of buying any new issues now’ due to the congestion and poor performance.

“Orders at the top of the book will drop out if we tighten guidance too much whereas before they would have stayed in,” said Jonathan Brown, global co-head of investment-grade syndicate at Barclays.

“There are concerns that the market will see a repeat of what happened with covered bonds and sovereigns, and that after the rally we are going to see a sell off.”

Spanish construction company Abertis for example had to leave a 13bp new issue premium on the table, unlike recent trades that have priced with a zero new issue premium, to secure a 1.15bn 10-year deal on Tuesday.

A lead on the deal attributed the struggle to the recent underperformance of primary deals, most of which have widened 2-5bp wider in over the last few days.

Shell’s 1.75bn dual tranche deal that priced on Monday was bid 2bp wider in the secondary market, in sharp contrast to the up to 10bp post pricing tightening seen since the ECB announced its Corporate Sector Purchase Programme in March.

INSURANCE BID

Insurers have also rushed to take advantage of attractive funding levels in the euro senior unsecured market after the ECB confirmed in April that they would also be part of the corporate sector purchase programme.

However, signs of indigestion in the market are yet to kick in.

“Secondary spreads have come in consistently since the CSPP was announced. It’s definitely helping the insurance sector,” said one syndicate official on Tuesday.

Mapfre and AXA, which are both eligible for CSPP, began marketing respective 10-year and 12-year trades on Tuesday. Swiss Re Admin Re has also announced a European roadshow.

That is one of the busiest periods in recent times for a market that typically sees very little supply. Allianz and Finland’s Sampo Oyj are the only other insurers to issue euro senior debt so far this year.

“I think it’s probably sped the process up in terms of going ahead with stuff, but they have day-to-day funding needs; it’s not like they’re doing it for fun. But it’s helped them make up their mind,” said another syndicate official.

An Allianz Jan 2031 bond that priced the week prior to the announcement tightened 25bp on the day of the ECB meeting alone, while the sector as a whole is now up to 50bp tighter. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand and Robert Smith)