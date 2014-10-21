Credit indices race in on ECB headlines

LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - The credit indices have moved sharply tighter following the Reuters headline that the ECB is looking at buying corporate bonds.

Having begun this morning at 75.5bp and 390bp, respectively, the Main and the Crossover indices ratcheted down, with the Main now at 69bp and the Crossover at 365bp shortly after the headline hit the wires.

The story states that the governing council is working on buying corporate bonds and could discuss those purchases as early as the December meeting, with a programme then beginning in Q1 2015.

An ECB spokesman, very swiftly, stated that the governing council had taken no such decision, but the market has decided there is no smoke without fire, and there has been little let-up in the squeeze, with the indices hanging on to those knee-jerk reactions. (Reporting by Adam Parry; Editing by Alex Chambers and Philip Wright)