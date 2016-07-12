Deutsche Bahn sells first euro negative-yielding corporate bond

LONDON, July 12 (IFR) - German railway operator Deutsche Bahn became the first non-financial company to publicly sell a bond with a negative yield in euros on Tuesday, according to a lead bank.

The borrower began marketing an expected 250m five-year deal at mid-swaps plus 20bp area, before setting guidance for an increased 350m size at plus 16bp area with a plus and minus 1bp range.

Joint leads BayernLB and Raiffeisen Bank set the final spread at plus 15bp as orders reached 840m.

The deal priced with a negative 0.006% yield and a 0% coupon.

Deutsche Bahn is rated Aa1 stable/AA negative by Moody's and S&P. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Robert Smith)