a year ago
Deutsche Bahn sells first euro negative-yielding corporate bond
July 12, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

Deutsche Bahn sells first euro negative-yielding corporate bond

Laura Benitez

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (IFR) - German railway operator Deutsche Bahn became the first non-financial company to publicly sell a bond with a negative yield in euros on Tuesday, according to a lead bank.

The borrower began marketing an expected 250m five-year deal at mid-swaps plus 20bp area, before setting guidance for an increased 350m size at plus 16bp area with a plus and minus 1bp range.

Joint leads BayernLB and Raiffeisen Bank set the final spread at plus 15bp as orders reached 840m.

The deal priced with a negative 0.006% yield and a 0% coupon.

Deutsche Bahn is rated Aa1 stable/AA negative by Moody's and S&P. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Robert Smith)

