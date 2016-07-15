Deutsche Bahn smashes through the negative yield barrier

* More could follow in German state-owned firm's footsteps

* Market weighs costs of negative yielding bonds

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, July 15 (IFR) - Deutsche Bahn set a new record for the European debt markets this week when it sold the first non-financial corporate bond with a negative yield in euros.

But hidden costs and a resistance to "ego-driven" deals could stop negative yielding primary bonds from becoming a regular feature of the corporate bond market, bankers say.

Borrowing costs have hit record lows since the European Central Bank announced its corporate bond purchasing programme on March 10, with yields on dozens of eurozone companies' existing bonds falling below zero.

As Deutsche Bahn is 100% state-owned, some question whether it counts as being the first "corporate" issuer to sell negative yielding debt, but its bond deals are regularly sold to investment-grade corporate investors and managed by corporate bond syndicate teams.

And many think it will not be long before "true" corporates follow in its footsteps.

"Deutsche Bahn was the first issuer able to print with a negative yield in the corporate market but it will be only a matter of time before others will follow," said Armin Peter, global head of bond syndicate at UBS.

"The most likely candidate will be a high quality blue-chip corporate name."

International companies Sanofi, Engie and Unilever have already sold zero-coupon bond issues with barely positive yields.

Bankers say that those next in line to sell negative yielding debt include Nestle, Unilever, Linde and Sanofi, all of which have outstanding bonds trading with negative yields.

More than 308bn of euro-denominated investment-grade corporate debt trades at negative yields, some 21% of total outstanding bonds in the currency, according to Tradeweb data.

EGO-DRIVEN?

However, while some say blue-chip issuers are lining up to follow Deutsche Bahn, others point out that such deals add unnecessary funding costs - and risk being seen as "ego-driven" transactions.

"I don't see this turning into a trend," said Philippe Bradshaw, head of corporate and FIG syndicate at RBS. "It will be more of a technical bid, and for the issuers, not all of them want to do it as it can be seen as an ego trade.

"There are some key candidates that could issue negative yielding bonds and we've been trying to convince every issuer under the sun to try and do it - but not everyone wants to"

"Plus, the cost of carry and swapping any proceeds back [to US dollars] are costly if the financing isn't imminently needed - so it's not straightforward."

Further, the heavy bouts of ECB buying have done little to spur new issuance overall, with just 14bn of investment-grade corporate debt printing since the ECB began buying corporate bonds on June 8 - only 4bn more than in the same period of 2015, according to IFR data.

The ECB said on Monday that it had bought 1.676bn under the CSPP in the week to July 8, bringing purchases to 8.474bn overall.

Some bankers also remain bearish on current conditions and believe that the ECB's intervention has simply distorted credit valuations.

"It feels like the market is in a bubble. We have a lot of risk-events coming up and it all feels very uncertain. But yet we continue to see spreads get tighter and tighter," the syndicate manager said.

STILL SOME VALUE?

Deutsche Bahn began marketing an expected 250m five-year deal at the mid-swaps plus 20bp area last Tuesday morning before setting guidance for an increased 350m deal at the mid-swaps plus 16bp area with a plus and minus 1bp range.

Joint leads BayernLB and Raiffeisen Bank set the final spread at plus 15bp as orders reached 840m.

The deal was priced with a negative 0.006% yield and a zero coupon.

"Investors feel unfavourable about buying anything negative yielding. But at the same time, they have a mandate to diversify by buying low beta so there will naturally be a bid for some negative yielding bonds. It's now a sign of the environment that we're in with the ECB," said RBS's Bradshaw.

Deutsche Bahn is rated Aa1 stable/AA negative by Moody's and S&P. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Robert Smith and Matthew Davies)