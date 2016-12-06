Zimmer tests debt market after Italy woes

LONDON, Dec 6 (IFR) - US firm Zimmer Biomet Holdings will be the first company to test the European debt market since Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's defeat in the referendum on Sunday sparked political uncertainty.

A two-day issuance hiatus in corporate bond issuance ended on Tuesday when Zimmer tapped investors for its debut euro bond, expected to total 1bn over two tranches.

"The market has been pretty resilient since the referendum result and we had a stable backdrop for new deals yesterday but no-one took it," a lead banker on the deal said.

Renzi said on Monday he would resign following the vote against constitutional reform in Sunday's referendum. This did little to shake the market however, despite heightened anticipation of a wider sell-off.

However, bankers and investors have complained about deteriorating liquidity as political uncertainty has been the key concern in recent weeks.

"It's been harder to trade generally, which is also expected for this time of year, but after 25 minutes of the books being open on Zimmer, investor interest is looking very good," the banker said.

After concluding investor meetings last Thursday, US medical device company Zimmer started marketing a six-year expected 500m tranche at 130bp area over mid-swaps, and a 10-year expected 500m tranche at 180bp area over mid-swaps.

"The price looks very generous, which factors in the volatility in rates that persists and higher than average premiums needed to access the market now," a banker away from the deal said.

Bankers away compared today's deal to a similarly structured transaction last week from US medical supplier Becton, Dickinson and Company.

The Baa2/BBB+ rated firm sold a six and 10-year 1bn deal at 80bp and 120bp over mid-swaps, respectively.

US names are well known for their pragmatic pricing approach, and typically appeal to investors looking to pick up yield.

CAUTION PREVAILS

Despite a relatively calm reaction to Italy's referendum result, investors have nonetheless been more cautious around buying new credit due to a recent rates sell off, causing premiums to surge.

To safeguard themselves around Zimmer's low credit rating, investors during the roadshow demanded a 125bp sub-investment-grade coupon step-up, a lead banker on the deal said, due to it being classed as a crossover name.

The deal is rated Baa3/BBB (Moodys's negative/S&P stable).

Zimmer, which mandated BNP Paribas (B&D), HSBC and RBC, intends to use the proceeds to repurchase some of its outstanding debt via a cash tender offer.

German real estate group Aroundtown Property was also back in the market on Tuesday, in a what has been an aggressive year of debt financing for the firm.

Aroundtown has sold 1.75bn of bond issuance so far this year - excluding today's deal, compared with 700m last year and just over 200m in 2014, according to Eikon data.

Aroundtown via its ATF Netherlands issuing entity, is marketing a 500m 6.25-year senior unsecured deal at initial price thoughts of 200bp-205bp over mid-swaps.

Goldman Sachs is the sole bookrunner on the deal, which is expected to price later today.

The market is awaiting the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday, where the bank is expected to extend its QE programme and maintain the pace of its monthly purchases.

Three people with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Friday that much of the preparatory work has focused on a six-month extension at a steady pace of 80bn a month, while two other people were expecting an extension at lower volumes of 60bn a month. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand and Ian Edmonson)