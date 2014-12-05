REFILE-Euro market to lure even more US companies in 2015

(Refiles to add subscriber codes)

* US corporate issuance in Europe to flourish

* Weak euro, low yields support borrowing

* Euro investors more flexible on maturity

By Natalie Harrison and Laura Benitez

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - US corporates will hit the European bond market in bigger droves in 2015, bankers and analysts say, taking advantage of stronger technicals to diversify their funding overseas.

Companies casting their net over the pond have already made waves, with Apple, AT&T and Verizon all selling jumbo euro deals in November alone, and others like Walgreen, Thermo Fisher and Kellogg making their debut over the course of the year.

In all, US corporates have raised almost 37bn in euro-denominated debt in 2014 - nearly 50% higher than the 25bn sold in 2013 and over 66% up on the 22bn priced in 2012, Thomson Reuters data shows.

But that 37bn total is still a drop in the ocean compared to the US$444bn (360bn) that US corporate non-financial issuers have priced in their domestic market over the same period.

“It’s mind-boggling when you think of how many investment grade companies there are in the US and how big some of these companies are,” said Marco Baldini, head of European corporate syndicate and European rates syndicate at Barclays.

“And yet we’ve only seen a few of them issue in Europe so far. We could therefore see a variety of new names in 2015 and it’s going to be a total game-changer.”

Lower interest rates play a part in the European market’s appeal, especially for those borrowers with global operations and natural euro funding needs.

US 10-year Treasury yields are around 2.29% compared to only 0.75% on 10-year Bunds, saving US corporates millions in lower coupon payments on euro-denominated debt than on dollar bonds.

The euro, meanwhile, is expected to weaken in the months ahead as the European Central Bank expands its quantitative easing programme. That coincides with the Federal Reserve withdrawing support and even planning to raise rises.

Deutsche Bank is forecasting that the EUR/USD rate will fall to 1.18 by the third quarter next year from around 1.235 now.

“US issuers get a double benefit of going to the euro market: they can get a lower nominal coupon and a natural currency hedge,” said Marc Fratepietro, head of investment grade debt capital markets at Deutsche Bank in New York.

THE BASIS OF THE APPEAL

Not all companies have euro requirements, however. And that means negotiating the basis swap market first to bring the proceeds back home.

“It can sometimes be a headache for those who need dollar funding to swap it,” according to Baldini from Barclays. But a more attractive cross-currency basis swap will help pull in borrowers if it leads to improved funding costs, he said.

While euro/dollar basis swaps are some way from their best levels of the year, tighter issuance spreads are a key part of the funding equation too.

Apple, for example, priced 1.4bn eight-year and 1.4bn 12-year bonds at mid-swaps plus 30bp and 45bp respectively last month, which Bank of America Merrill Lynch credit strategists estimated were 5-6bp tighter post-swap in dollar terms than the issuer’s comparable domestic issues.

“As central bank policies in Europe and the US continue to diverge, we expect the trend of US companies borrowing in euros to accelerate,” the strategists said in a note entitled “EURphoria”.

DOMESTIC DENT

Some bankers think the attraction of euros will be so strong that it could dampen domestic issuance.

“One of the reasons I think domestic corporate financing in the US will be down next year is because the euro market will steal some deals away from the dollar market,” said Jonathan Fine, head of debt syndicate at Goldman Sachs in New York.

Adding to the allure of euros is European investors’ greater flexibility around off-the-run maturities. That can be useful for acquisition financings and companies with increasingly large debt stacks.

Walgreen, for instance, issued both euro- and sterling-denominated bonds this year that included six-, 11- and 12-year tenors. Kellogg sold a 500m seven-year and Praxair 600m six-year and 500m 11-year deals.

US investors would likely charge a premium for those maturities, bankers said.

According to Deutsche Bank, 69% of euro and sterling investment-grade corporate issuance in 2013 were in off-the-run maturities compared to just 17% in the dollar market, where investors like more standard three-, five-, seven-, 10- and 30-year tenors.

“The European corporate market has the depth for all types of deal scenarios,” said Barclays’ Baldini. “It is in vogue and you’ll find that the key trends catch on very quickly. That sets the tone of what we’re likely to see in 2015.” (Reporting by Natalie Harrison and Laura Benitez; Additional reporting by Danielle Robinson Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)