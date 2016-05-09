FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total plans euro hybrid
May 9, 2016

Total plans euro hybrid

Laura Benitez

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - Total SA will meet with investors from May 10 for a potential euro-denominated hybrid bond transaction, according to a lead bank on the deal.

The French oil major has mandated Barclays and Citigroup as joint global coordinators, structuring advisors and joint bookrunners, as well as BNP Paribas as joint bookrunner to arrange European fixed income investor calls and meetings on May 10th 2016.

Any deal will be issued under the company’s EMTN programme. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)

