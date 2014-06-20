Corporate bond boost to combat lean pickings at banks

* Strong credit markets boost bankers’ fees

* Corporate supply expected to double

* Corporate bond influx to replace dwindling financial supply

By Charlie Thomas and Gareth Gore

LONDON, June 20 (IFR) - Buoyant debt capital markets are expected to provide a welcome shot in the arm for investment banks over coming years, with Standard & Poor’s predicting that non-financial companies could issue as much as US$6.6trn of bonds over the next four years, providing banks with billions in fees.

DCM fees have rebounded strongly since 2008 as issuers have rushed to market to take advantage of low interest rates and insatiable demand from investors. Bond underwriting earned banks US$22.3bn last year, only slightly below the bumper 2012 figure and nearing the US$25.8bn record set in 2006.

Bankers have been concerned that the prospect of rate rises might crimp issuance in coming years. But S&P believes that other factors - including the shift from bank funding to bond markets in Europe, Chinese growth, and a resurgent Japanese corporate sector - will more than offset that headwind.

“As the European banking system faces challenges and corporate borrowers seek to diversify their funding, we believe the region’s debt capital markets will play a bigger role through 2018,” the ratings agency predicts. “In China, the government’s inclination to allow more government-related entities to issue debt securities could help deepen their capital markets.”

“For the US, though we envision commercial banks to make a comeback, we project the share of debt securities to continue to rise,” it added. “In Japan, unless Abenomics - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s three-pronged policy approach - proves a success, the downward drift in share of debt securities in that country could continue.”

CHINA CORPS TO DRIVE SUPPLY

In total, S&P expects US$59.8trn of non-financial corporate issuance from 2014 through to 2018, with about USD38trn coming from refinancing activity - debt rollovers and tapping of bond markets to reduce the cost of existing borrowings - and about US$21.7trn to come from new debt demand.

Chinese companies are expected to drive a large chunk of that supply, with firms in the country expected to sell about US$20.4trn of bonds over that period - including a whopping US$9.7trn of new debt, nearly half of all new global debt - with its high growth rate driving the need for financing.

S&P believes that such rapid growth will mean that China’s corporate debt market will be bigger than those of North America and Europe combined by 2016. The Chinese corporate debt market, with US$14.2trn outstanding, last year took over the US to become the world’s biggest.

Investment banks have been boosting their operations in China and the wider region in recent years, in the hope of profiting from increased use of capital markets. About half of the US$59.8trn expected issuance is expected to come out of the Asia-Pacific region, a boon for banks with presence there.

BYPASSING THE BANKS

Continued deleveraging by European banks - which traditionally have provided about two-third of corporate financing needs through loans - is expected to exacerbate financial disintermediation.

The report suggested that while in the UK, France, Finland and Austria the trend was quite advanced, there was still some way to go in Spain, the Netherlands and Germany.

Investors told IFR they agreed that bank disintermediation had many years to run across investment-grade and high-yield, but that high-yield would see the biggest impact.

“Specifically in Europe, we’ve already seeing a big rise in the number of first time high yield issuers coming to market because of their inability to refinance themselves with their traditional banks,” said David Stanley, European corporate bond manager at T Rowe Price. “This represents a good source of returns for our bond portfolios as these issuers have to offer a bigger premium to investors.”

He warned against dismissing the impact central banks’ measures on bond issuance.

“The new Targeted LTRO, for example, could delay the transition towards disintermediation as large corporates may be incentivised to continue borrowing from their core banking relationships instead of issuing in the market,” he said.

CORPORATE FLOOD MUCH NEEDED

For investors, this potential upcoming supply could go some way in addressing the supply/demand imbalance from recent years when low or no growth between 2007 and 2012 constrained corporate borrowing.

It could also help to combat the steep reduction issues seen in the financials market.

“Financials used to issue 400bn-500bn a year between 2005 and 2009, but in 2012 that had dropped to 250bn,” said Henderson Global Investors’s credit analyst Chris Bullock.

Figures for 2013 were even lower at around 200bn, and he projected that 2014 could be the lowest since the onset of the crisis at 150bn.

“That reduction in financials supply is effectively going to be replaced by higher corporate supply... new corporate supply may not be sufficient to completely substitute the reduction in financials, leaving us with lower overall gross supply of European corporate bonds than we used to see pre-2009,” he added. (Reporting By Gareth Gore, Charlie Thomas, Editing by Helene Durand, Chris Spink)