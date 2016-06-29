Molson Coors to price 800m eight-year bond at 110bp over mid-swaps

LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Molson Coors will price a 800m eight-year bond at 110bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead bank.

The US brewer began marketing a benchmark trade at mid-swaps plus 145bp area earlier on Wednesday, and later set guidance for plus 115-120bp.

The transaction follows the company's US$5.3bn four-part bond, and two-part C$1bn transactions priced on Tuesday.

The bonds, will partly fund the purchase of SAB Miller's stake in MillerCoors and be the first euro transaction since the UK voted to leave the European Union last Thursday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and UBS are joint bookrunners.

The deal is expected to price later today. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)