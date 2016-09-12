Investors stay positive as corporate yields turn negative

LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Investors, doing their best to remain positive even as corporate bonds descend deeper into negative yielding territory, bought two new issues with negative yields last week as the strength of central bank action continued to promote perverse incentives.

French pharmaceuticals company Sanofi sold a 1bn long three-year and German consumer goods producer Henkel a 500m two-year - both at a -0.05% yield.

Although more than a quarter of euro investment-grade corporate bonds are quoted at a negative yield, according to Tradeweb data, investors are still getting their heads around the idea of a negative-yielding new issue market.

Yields have ground ever lower since the ECB announced that it would buy corporate bonds. The bank has purchased more than 20bn of paper since the programme started on June 8.

"Weighing up whether to invest in negative yielding issues has seemed quite perverse, but we did participate in Henkel - a five-year bond yielding 0% at issue can still offer some value in relation to cash holding fees," said Tom Ross, a portfolio manager at Henderson Global Investors, which has more than £92.7bn of assets under management.

These were not the first negative yielding corporate bonds: Deutsche Bahn sold a 350m five-year at -0.006% in July, but some question its status as a true corporate given it is 100% state-owned.

But just two months later there are no doubts that the universe of those able to issue negative yielding bonds has expanded into the private sector proper.

"In an environment where banks are charging some clients for deposits, or even building safes to hold physical cash, a corporate bond yielding zero may be a preferable place for an investor to park their cash," said Paola Binns, a senior fund manager at Royal London Asset Management.

NO SWEAT

Indeed, with expectations that the ECB's corporate sector purchase programme will run past the current March 2017 end-date, investors believe there are profits still to be made from zero coupon - and negative yielding - debt.

"We think there is room to make a return on these trades, so although we don't think credit valuations are that compelling right now, we do think there is still some scope for spreads to tighten considering what's driving the market, and the expectation that the CSPP will be extended," Ross said.

While investors feel confident about the scope for spreads to grind tighter over the rest of the year, for the time being at least many say they are in no great rush to buy.

"2016 has already been a very good year for credit, so we are not chasing returns," said Alex Temple, a portfolio manager at ECM, part of Wells Fargo Asset Management, which manages US$480bn.

"It does generally force a stretch for yield - that is the central bank intention. But in this context investors need to be selective in the credits they invest in and focus on corporates where they are comfortable with the risks. More to follow?

Bankers say more blue-chips are keen to follow Sanofi and Henkel, although not all companies have urgent funding needs, and some are put off by the risk of such transactions being seen as "ego-driven".

"There are expectations that companies will show a greater animal spirit and use the ECB-led market to raise funds for share buybacks and M&A, but we're not sure we'll see much follow-through as European companies in particular are not that motivated and focused on dividends as, say, US companies," Henderson's Ross said.

Engie and Unilever have already sold 0% coupon bonds with barely positive yields.

Henkel's A2/A rated September 2018 deal came alongside five-year euro, Eurodollar and sterling tranches for a total of 2.2bn-equivalent. The proceeds will refinance a US$2.5bn bridge loan that was used to fund the purchase of Sun Products Corp.

Sanofi's long three-year came together with six and long 10-year euro portions for a combined 3bn.

"I do think it's likely that we will continue to see negative yielding bonds in the corporate space. I don't like it but it is a function of the world we now live in," ECM's Temple said. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Julian Baker and Matthew Davies)