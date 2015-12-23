Challenges lie ahead for European corporate market

* Reverse Yankees prepare euro return at higher costs

* Hybrid bond volumes expected to drop in 2016

* Commodity companies to test demand for challenged credits

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, Dec 23 (IFR) - Prospects for reverse Yankee and hybrid issuance, two of the biggest themes for the European corporate market in 2015, could be challenged next year after bouts of indigestion and poor performance left investors holding big losses.

Corporate issuers, the one-time darlings of the credit market, were hit by turbulence in the second half of the year with idiosyncratic risk taking its toll on spreads.

The glut of reverse Yankee issuance - which accounted for over 57bn of the 253bn issued in the European investment-grade market this year - contributed to the underperformance.

“Investors are nursing wounds from the reverse Yankees we saw in 2015 as so much underperformed, and still is,” said one syndicate official.

“There are still some deep scars so those US companies that do come to Europe will have to offer elevated premiums. It will be interesting to see how any new supply will be received.”

Of that 57bn, just 7bn came in the second half after deals from high profile names such as Berkshire Hathaway tanked in the secondary market.

A 12-year issued by Warren Buffet’s conglomerate traded as wide as 125bp over swaps in October and has only recovered to plus 100bp, still some 58bp wider than its early March reoffer spread.

But not everyone is so gloomy. Many market participants believe the reverse Yankee theme will continue in 2016, spurred on by an expected US$200bn M&A pipeline.

“We think next year’s volumes could surpass those of 2015, but it will be dependent on M&A,” said Marc Tempelman, co-head of debt capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

“We expect any US supply to be relatively well received despite some US issuance underperforming this year, as there are still many incentives for European investors to get involved.”

HYBRID GO INTO REVERSE

Just like reverse Yankees, hybrid volumes, which surpassed 20bn-equivalent in the first quarter, almost ground to a halt with just 7bn-equivalent issued since.

“When we were roadshowing this time last year, most meetings ended with a lengthy discussion around corporate hybrids. This year, by contrast, most investors were happy to skip through our slides on the asset class,” JP Morgan analysts said in a note.

“The sense we get is that many funds have sold out of their hybrid exposure following the Volkswagen scandal and change in rating agency treatment in November.”

Yields in the sector had risen to 3.92% by September from lows of 2.67% in March, according to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch global corporate hybrid index, while S&P’s removal of the equity content it had assigned to 29 hybrids did nothing to improve sentiment.

“It’s been a busy year due to the record level of redemptions, though to some extent everyone underestimated the risks of this asset class, which was highlighted by S&P’s action. But the product has developed to a stage where it has the ability to re-invent itself for next year,” Marco Baldini, head of European corporate and SSA syndicate at Barclays said.

2015 will be the first time since 2011 that hybrid volumes have dropped, and analysts forecast that volumes will fall even further next year, with Barclays putting estimates at 15-25bn.

Bankers predict that commodity companies will be the biggest users of hybrid debt next year, testing investor appetite for weakened credits as tumbling raw materials prices put further pressure on the sector.

Anglo American’s bonds were badly hit with its 1.75% Nov 2017s losing over 10 points in cash price terms in the first half of December.

“Considering the pressure, particularly on the oil and gas sector, we’re also expecting to see more companies issue hybrids to support their balance sheets. Overall, it could be the higher rated companies that issue more in the sector next year after seeing what happened in 2015,” Baldini said. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)