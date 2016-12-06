FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Pemex launches US$5.5bn three tranche bond: lead
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 7:20 PM / 9 months ago

Pemex launches US$5.5bn three tranche bond: lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By John Balassi
    NEW YORK, Dec 6 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on
the new bond offering from Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), rated
Baa3/BBB+/BBB+, expected to price later on Tuesday, according to
one of the lead managers. 
    The bond is the first from a LatAm issuer in US dollars
since Nov. 10, according to IFR data.
 SIZE      MATURITY   IPTs (T+)    GUIDANCE      LAUNCH
 (US$,BN)                                        
 1.5       5yr FXD    6%-low 6%    5.625% area*  5.5%
 1         5yr FRN    Libor equiv  Libor equiv   3mL+365bp
 3         10yr FXD   7%-low 7%    6.75% area*   6.625%
    * Area is defined as +/-12.5bp
    
    Active bookrunners: Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Citigroup, JP Morgan, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley.

 (Reporting by John Balassi; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.