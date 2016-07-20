Teva sets guidance for three tranche euro-denominated M&A bond

LONDON, July 20 (IFR) - Teva Pharmaceutical has set guidance for a multi-tranche bond issue to help fund its US$40.5bn acquisition of Actavis Generics, according to a lead bank.

Guidance was set at mid-swaps plus 75bp area for a four-year tranche expected size 1.5bn minimum, at mid-swaps plus 115bp area for an eight-year expected 1.25bn minimum, and a 12-year expected 750m tranche at plus 135bp area.

Teva attracted orders in excess of 25bn after announcing initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 100bp area, mid-swaps plus 140bp area, and mid-swaps plus 165bp area, respectively.

The leads initially said the expected transaction size across the three tranches was 4bn.

The issuer is rated Baa2/BBB by Moody's and S&P.

Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Mizuho are running the deal which is expected to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting By Laura Benitez; editing by Alex Chambers)