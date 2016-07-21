FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teva opens books on SFr1bn three-tranche bond
July 21, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

Teva opens books on SFr1bn three-tranche bond

Laura Benitez

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (IFR) - Teva Pharmaceutical has started marketing a SFr1bn three-tranche bond issue to help fund its US$40.5bn acquisition of Actavis Generics, according to a lead bank.

Initial price thoughts on the SFr300m two-year tranche are mid-swaps plus 89.5bp area, on the SFr350m six-year mid-swaps plus 110bp area, and on the SFr350m nine-year tranche mid-swaps plus 140bp area.

All tranches sizes are set.

The issuer is rated Baa2/BBB by Moody's and S&P.

Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Mizuho are running the deal which is expected to price later today.

The Swiss bond follows a US$15bn dollar issue and 4bn euro deal earlier this week. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Robert Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
