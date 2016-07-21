REFILE-Teva sets final price terms for SFr1bn bond deal

(Fixes headline and changes IPTs on two-year tranche to yield terms)

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, July 21 (IFR) - Teva Pharmaceutical has set final price terms for a SFr1bn three-tranche bond issue to help fund its US$40.5bn acquisition of Actavis Generics, according to a lead bank.

The price for the SFr300m two-year tranche is set at a yield of 0.125%, the SFr350m six-year at mid-swaps plus 105bp, and the SFr350m nine-year tranche at mid-swaps plus 135bp.

Initial price thoughts were 0.15% indicative yield, mid-swaps plus 110bp area and plus 140bp area, respectively.

The issuer is rated Baa2/BBB by Moody's and S&P.

Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Mizuho are running the deal which is expected to price later today.

The Swiss bond follows a US$15bn issue and 4bn deal earlier this week. (Reporting By Laura Benitez; editing by Sudip Roy)