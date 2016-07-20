FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Teva to print 4bn across three tranche M&A bond
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
July 20, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

Teva to print 4bn across three tranche M&A bond

Laura Benitez

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 20 (IFR) - Teva Pharmaceutical has set final terms for an expected 4bn three-tranche bond issue to help fund its US$40.5bn acquisition of Actavis Generics, according to a lead bank.

Final terms were set for a 1.75bn four-year tranche at mid-swaps plus 65bp, a 1.5bn eight-year at mid-swaps plus 105bp and a 750m 12-year at mid-swaps plus 120bp.

Orders for the combined tranches surpassed 30bn, pre-reconciliation.

Before this, guidance was mid-swaps plus 75bp area for a four-year tranche expected size 1.5bn minimum, at plus 115bp area for an eight-year expected 1.25bn minimum, and a 12-year expected 750m tranche at plus 135bp area.

Initial price thoughts were mid-swaps plus 100bp area, plus 140bp area, and plus 165bp area, respectively.

The issuer is rated Baa2/BBB by Moody's and S&P.

Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Mizuho are running the deal, which is expected to price later on Wednesday.

Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Robert Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
