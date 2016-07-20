Teva to print 4bn across three tranche M&A bond

LONDON, July 20 (IFR) - Teva Pharmaceutical has set final terms for an expected 4bn three-tranche bond issue to help fund its US$40.5bn acquisition of Actavis Generics, according to a lead bank.

Final terms were set for a 1.75bn four-year tranche at mid-swaps plus 65bp, a 1.5bn eight-year at mid-swaps plus 105bp and a 750m 12-year at mid-swaps plus 120bp.

Orders for the combined tranches surpassed 30bn, pre-reconciliation.

Before this, guidance was mid-swaps plus 75bp area for a four-year tranche expected size 1.5bn minimum, at plus 115bp area for an eight-year expected 1.25bn minimum, and a 12-year expected 750m tranche at plus 135bp area.

Initial price thoughts were mid-swaps plus 100bp area, plus 140bp area, and plus 165bp area, respectively.

The issuer is rated Baa2/BBB by Moody's and S&P.

Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Mizuho are running the deal, which is expected to price later on Wednesday.