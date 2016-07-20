FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Teva sets final terms for expected 4bn M&A bond
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

Teva sets final terms for expected 4bn M&A bond

Laura Benitez

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 20 (IFR) - Teva Pharmaceutical has set final spreads for an expected 4bn multi-tranche issue to help fund its US$40.5bn acquisition of Actavis Generics, according to a lead bank.

Final spreads were set at mid-swaps plus 65bp for a four-year bond, plus 105bp for an eight-year note, and plus 120bp for a 12-year tranche.

Orders for the combined tranches surpassed 30bn, pre-reconciliation.

Guidance was set at mid-swaps plus 75bp area for a four-year tranche expected size 1.5bn minimum, at plus 115bp area for an eight-year expected 1.25bn minimum, and a 12-year expected 750m tranche at plus 135bp area.

Teva attracted orders in excess of 25bn after announcing initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 100bp area, plus 140bp area, and plus 165bp area, respectively.

The issuer is rated Baa2/BBB by Moody's and S&P.

Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Mizuho are running the deal which is expected to price later on Wednesday.

Reporting By Laura Benitez; editing by Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.