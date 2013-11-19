BRIEF-Corporate Travel Management to acquire 75.1% of Westminster Travel

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Corporate Travel Management Ltd : * Underwritten rights issue to raise $53.3M for asian acq * Says entered into an agreement to acquire 75.1% of Westminster travel * Says acquisition price of A$49.2 million * Says acquisition will be EPS accretive in FY 2014 * Purchase price will be funded by fully underwritten renounceable entitlement

offer of fully paid ordinary shares to raise $53.3 million * Says FY 2014 underlying EBITDA guidance has been increased to $27.0 million -

$28.0 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage