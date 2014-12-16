Correct: Fitch Affirms Transtelecom at 'B+'; Negative Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the version published on 15 December 2014 to include the affirmation of the Short-term IDR. Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC Transtelecom Company's (TTK) foreign and local currency Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+' and National Long-term rating at 'A-(rus)' and maintained a Negative Outlook on these ratings. TTK's senior unsecured debt has been affirmed at 'B+'/'RR4' and domestic senior unsecured debt at 'A-(rus)'. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'B'. The Negative Outlook reflects significant execution risks of the company's strategy to increase broadband customer penetration on already covered territories and improve margins and cash flow generation. Average revenue per user (ARPU) and penetration growth may be susceptible to the deteriorating macroeconomic outlook for Russia. TTK operates a large-capacity fibre backbone network laid along Russian railways. It holds established positions in the inter-operator segment, and pursues a strategy of diversifying into end-user broadband services. The company operates under an asset-light business model and depends on its shareholder for leasing the core fibre network. KEY RATING DRIVERS Change in Broadband Strategy Will Lead to Deleveraging. The company significantly curtailed its broadband expansion ambitions in mid-2014 aiming to improve cash flows and reduce leverage. In Fitch's view, the new strategy should allow the company to delever to approximately 4x funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage by end-2015. However, the margin for error within the current rating level is small. A failure to increase customer penetration of covered territories on a par with peers in similar locations and/or ARPU pressure on the back of difficult macroeconomic situation in Russia may compromise deleveraging efforts. The new strategy envisions an abrupt end to new broadband development. Instead, continuing marketing efforts to sell newly built broadband lines should lead to a steady increase in customer penetration. In view of a fast network expansion on previously uncovered territories in 2012-2014, we believe these are realistic expectations. Customer growth should improve operating cash flow and, coupled with a dramatically reduced capex, would pave the way for deleveraging. However, a change of strategy entails substantial execution risks reflected in the Negative Outlook. A change in strategy was driven by the unfavourable regulatory situation and rising interest rates which reduces the number of commercially attractive broadband development projects, particularly small ones. Rostlelecom (BBB-/Stable), the fixed-line incumbent, was chosen as the only operator for a government-sponsored project to bridge the digital divide in less developed Russian territories. This promises to significantly increase competition in TTK's targeted areas - the company was going to capitalise on its backbone infrastructure laid along railways across the country by building short network extensions to underpenetrated territories. Focus on Profitability, Cost Efficiency We expect that TTK's margins in the broadband segment should improve with the end of one-off roll-out, connection and marketing costs, and sign-up promotions. The company's broadband and pay-TV subscriber base exceeded 1.7 million and is growing which provides for a reasonably large size necessary for sustainably profitable operations. The company remains focused on improving cost efficiency, which will contribute to stronger margins. In absolute terms, EBITDA generation should grow. However, TTK operates with a mix of low-margin segments that are likely to demonstrate significant revenue volatility with an impact on headline reported margins. Leverage, Cash Flows to Improve An end of the active development phase will turn TTK into a strongly cash flow positive company which would allow deleveraging from both absolute debt reduction and stronger EBITDA and cash flow with a positive impact on metrics. TTK's leverage is high, reported at 4.8x FFO adjusted net leverage and 3.3x net debt/EBITDA at end-2013. We expect these metrics to improve to 4.3x and 3.2x respectively by end-2014, and further down to 2.8x and 4.0x respectively by end-2015. An abrupt end of the massive capex programme in mid-2014 will only have a full impact in 2015 as the company will continue to settle accounts payable to contractors for accrued capex until end-2014. A significant factor behind a leverage rise was a delayed revenue recognition of Indefeasible Rights of Use (IRU) network capacity sales under IFRS standards. IRU contracts are concluded on 'take or pay' terms for a relatively long period of time, typically 10 years. Contract costs are primarily related to putting in place necessary network capacity, and buyers make a bulk of their payments at the start of the service. However, these disbursements are treated as pre-payments amortising through the profit and loss statement over the contract life under IFRS rules. This treatment does not have an impact on cash flows, however, dramatically reduces reported revenue at an early contract phase, with reported IRU sales in later periods being non-cash. Whereas TTK achieved its targets in terms of IRU volume sales, only a fraction of these was reflected in its reported revenues. Outperformance in the Shrinking Inter-Operator Segment TTK has outperformed its competitors in a shrinking inter-operator wholesale market reporting market share gains. We expect some outperformance to continue in the short to medium term but it is not sustainable in the long run and the segment revenue will remain under pressure. Counter-intuitively, an economic slowdown in Russia may mitigate this negative trend. Large telecoms operators tend to skimp on investing into new backbone infrastructure and prefer to continue relying on leasing network capacity from independent providers such as Transtelecom. Relationship With Shareholder Fitch rates TTK on a standalone basis. Legal ties are weak between TTK and its parent JSC Russian Railways (RZD) ('BBB'/Negative) as the latter does not guarantee TTK's debt. Owning a telecoms company is not strategic for a railway operator. However, operating ties are strong and RZD is likely to retain control over TTK in the medium term at least. Any divestment plans are likely to be limited to selling a minority stake in the company. TTK provides critical telecom and maintenance services to RZD. Replacing it as a core telecoms operator is not a feasible option for the railway monopoly, at least not in the span of three to five years. Liquidity At end-1H14 the company had sufficient liquidity to cover its debt maturities until the end of this year. TTK's 2015 debt maturities of approximately RUB3.6bn will be covered by positive free cash flow and RUB3bn of new debt that the company expects to raise by end-2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Insufficient broadband growth, ARPU declines and/or additional pressures in the inter-operator segment leading to a sustained rise in leverage to above 3.0x net debt/EBITDA and 4.0x FFO adjusted net leverage without a clear path for deleveraging will likely lead to a downgrade. Liquidity and refinancing pressures may also be negative. Positive: Ratings may be stabilised if the company manages to improve EBITDA generation in the broadband segment and reduce leverage to below downgrade triggers. Contact: Principal Analyst Slava Bunkov Associate Director +7 495 956 9931 Supervisory Analyst Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA Senior Director +7 495 956 9968 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Committee Chair Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Media Relations: Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 99 01, Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.