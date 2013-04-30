Correct: Fitch: Swedish Banks' Q1 Results Support Capital Strength

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 30 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the version published earlier today, which incorrectly stated Nordea Bank's core Tier 1 capital ratio. The four largest Swedish banks reported healthy low teens return on equity in the first quarter of 2013, further strengthening their already solid core capital ratios, Fitch Ratings says. This is key for the banks because their high use of wholesale funding means they need to maintain investor confidence, including by keeping large capital buffers. We believe good profitability should help Swedish banks maintain high capital ratios despite larger dividends and regulatory changes. This will be even more important in a world where senior creditors could be bailed-in. Dividends are likely to remain large. All the banks increased dividend payments for 2012 compared with 2011. Share buy-backs cannot be ruled out, especially as revisions to the European capital rules, known as CRD IV, have reduced the negative effects on the Swedish banks' common equity Tier 1 capital ratios under Basel III. Svenska Handelsbanken reported a 0.6% increase and Swedbank a 0.4% improvement in expected ratios as requirements for SME lending and over-the-counter derivatives reduced under the revised rules. All four banks' shareholders also approved mandates for share repurchases at their 2013 AGMs as in most of the previous years. We expect good internal capital generation and balance-sheet management to largely offset the negative impact on capital from accounting and regulatory changes. For example, in Q1 the banks absorbed the impact of IAS 19 for pensions largely through profits. The Swedish banks will need to absorb the introduction of a 15% risk-weight floor for mortgages later this year, which we expect will come as an increase Pillar 2 capital requirement. We believe this is manageable because profitability is healthy and the Swedish banks' capital adequacy ratios are already among the highest in Europe. A large proportion of lending consists of well-performing, low-risk mortgage lending, and Swedish banks make extensive use of the modelled approach for determining risk weights. Risk weights for residential mortgages are as low as 5% for some banks. This is based on a strong track record of low credit losses. However, these models are invariably backward looking and may need a buffer to reduce the risk of problems arising in the future. All the banks lifted their core capital ratios in Q113, maintaining them well above the regulatory requirement and above those of most European peers. Handelsbanken reported the highest core Tier 1 capital ratio at 18% at end-Q113. Swedbank's ratio was 17.3%, SEB's 15.3% and Nordea Bank's 13.2% (all excluding transitional floors). Contact: Jens Hallen Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1326 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director Financial Institutions +33 1 44 29 91 74 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Major Nordic Banks: 2012 Results here 2013 Outlook: Major Nordic Banks here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.