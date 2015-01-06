Correct: Fitch Upgrades Renault to 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, January 06 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the version published on 10 November 2014 to include disclosure language relating to Fimilac, S.A. controlling shareholder Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere's service on the board of Renault S.A. Fitch Ratings has upgraded Renault SA's (Renault) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The upgrade reflects the resilience of Renault's profitability and underlying cash generation in a difficult and adverse environment, notably for volume manufacturers. Group operating margins increased to more than 3% in 2013 and we expect further improvement in the medium term, including a further strengthening of core automotive operations. We believe that Renault's bold restructuring measures have streamlined its cost structure, lowered its breakeven point and made it more resistant to a possible sharp downturn in one or several of its markets. Automotive operating margins and free cash flow (FCF) have remained positive since 2008, including between 2011 and 2013 when revenue and profitability declined. The ratings also reflect Renault's significantly improved liquidity and balance sheet. Adjusted net leverage has declined continuously since end-2009, to less than 0.5x at end-June 2014 and we expect a further improvement towards 0x in the next couple of years. The group's sound liquidity and healthy financial structure provide it with more flexibility to go through the next cyclical downturn or to face potential financial challenges without significantly impairing its key credit ratios. KEY RATING DRIVERS Stronger Credit Metrics Net financial debt has fallen substantially since 2009 as a result of positive FCF and asset sales, while earnings and funds from operations (FFO) rebounded in the same period. Adjusted net leverage has declined continuously since end-2009, from 5.6x, to less than 0.5x at end-June 2014 and this provides the group with more flexibility to go through the sector's next cyclical downturn. Weak but Improving Mix Renault's sales retain a bias towards Europe, in particular to weaker Southern markets such as Spain, Italy and France, where the eurozone debt crisis has had the most impact on new car sales. However, ongoing and successful diversification has led to a growing share of sales outside Europe. Renault also derives the majority of its revenue from the less profitable small- and medium-sized car segments, where competition is fiercest and price pressure is strongest. Entry-Level Models Success The success of the growing entry range is pivotal in compensating for the sales declines of the core Renault models, and also favours geographical diversification. In addition, the profitability of the entry range is higher than the automotive average and therefore bolsters group operating profit. Healthy Liquidity Liquidity is healthy, including EUR10.5bn of readily available cash and liquid investments for industrial operations at end-2013, according to Fitch's adjustments for minimum operational cash of about EUR1.2bn and not readily available financial assets. In addition, total committed credit lines of EUR7.4bn, including EUR4.1bn at RCI Banque, were undrawn at end-June 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include - Further diversification outside of Europe. - Sustainable improvement in profitability, in particular group operating margin above 5% and auto operating margin above 4%. - Sustainable improvement in financial metrics, including net adjusted leverage below 0.5x and CFO on total adjusted debt above 50%. - Successful and profitable introduction of a premium model range. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include - Deteriorating profitability, including auto operating margin remaining below 1.5%, group operating margin below 3% and FCF margin below 1%. - Deterioration of key credit metrics, including net adjusted leverage above 1.5x and CFO/adjusted debt below 35%. Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere serves on the board of Renault S.A.. Mr. de Lacharriere is the controlling shareholder of Fimalac, S.A., which owns a 50% equity interest in Fitch. 