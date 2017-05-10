FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Cascadian says stockholder Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV has option to resell 1.82 mln of co's shares (May 8)
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 2:57 PM / 3 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Cascadian says stockholder Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV has option to resell 1.82 mln of co's shares (May 8)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects May 8 brief headline to say company's stockholder Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV, not Cascadian, may resell up to 1.82 million shares. Adds bullets with additional details of financing)

May 10 (Reuters) - Cascadian Therapeutics Inc

* Files S-3 related to possible resale of up to 1.82 million shares of common stock by Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV and its affiliates - SEC filing

* Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV has option to resell common shares of the company, as part of Series E preferred stock financing announced in January by Cascadian

* S-3 filing is not related to a new secondary issue by Cascadian

* Cascadian will not receive any cash proceeds from the possible sale of any of shares of common stock by Growth Equity Opportunities Fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

