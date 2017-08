CORRECTED-BRIEF-Codere says Spanish Supreme Court partially rules in its favor in Pokerstars case (May 25)

(Corrects headline in May 25 brief to attribute statement to Codere. Adds details on ruling from press release in bullets 3-5)

May 30 (Reuters) - CODERE SA:

* SAYS SPANISH SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CODERE VERSUS POKERSTARS

* COURT CONSIDERS THAT ONLINE GAMING AND, NAMELY, THE GAME OF POKER OFFERED ON THE WEBSITE OF THE DEFENDANT, WAS NOT A LEGAL ACTIVITY IN SPAIN

* THE HIGHEST COURT PARTIALLY RULED IN FAVOR OF THE LAWSUIT FILED BY CERTAIN COMPANIES OF THE CODERE GROUP VS. COMPANIES OF THE POKERSTARS GROUP

* THE COURT POINTS TO THE FACT THAT "THE CONDUCT OF THE DEFENDANT WAS NOT ISOLATED, BUT WAS GENERALIZED IN THE MARKET AND FULLY TOLERATED BY THE COMPETENT ADMINISTRATIVE GAMING AUTHORITIES"

* THIS CONSTITUTES THE GROUNDS FOR THE SUPREME COURT NOT GRANTING THE DAMAGES COMPENSATION SOUGHT BY CODERE, AS CODERE COULD HAVE BEEN PART OF THE ILLEGAL, BUT TOLERATED, ACTIVITY