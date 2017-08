(Corrects first bullet point to say unit entered into sales agreement as a customer, not supplier)

March 3 (Reuters) - GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd:

* Unit as customer entered into a 100mw module sales agreement

* Deal at a consideration of RMB320 million

* Agreement for supply and purchase of 100 million watts of solar modules for Nanjing GCL New Energy's photovoltaic power station projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: