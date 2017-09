March 28 (Reuters) -

* CCMA-ccma facilitated process between amcu and lonmin, anglo american platinum and impala platinum (collectively) to resolve strike in platinum sector will continue next week.

* CCMA-ccma mediators will meet with the platinum producers on the 31st march 2014

* CCMA- ccma director, nerine kahn, reiterated that dispute is of a complex nature and that ccma is working with parties in finding a mutually beneficial and jointly agreed solution. ()