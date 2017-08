(Corrects story from March 29 to fix spelling of company name)

May 24 (Reuters) - NEXTSTAGE:

* ANNOUNCES IT HAS FINALIZED AN INVESTMENT PROTOCOL WITH TIKEHAU CAPITAL AND MI3 IN OODRIVE COMPANY IN A TOTAL FUND RAISING OF 65 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)