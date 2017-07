CORRECTED-(OFFCIAL)-(July 27)-BRIEF-Saudi's Alawwal Bank Q2 profit falls

(Corrects second bullet point to show company posted Q2 gross special commission income of 974, not 701, million riyals, versus 984, not 609, million riyals)

July 30 (Reuters) - ALAWWAL BANK:

* Q2 NET PROFIT 322 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 540 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q2 GROSS SPECIAL COMMISSION INCOME 974 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 984 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* AS AT END-JUNE 2017 CUSTOMER DEPOSIT 81.77 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 86.41 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* AS AT END-JUNE 2017 LOANS AND ADVANCES 70.74 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 77.90 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q2 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES INCREASED BY 48.4 PERCENT DUE TO INCREASE IN IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR CREDIT LOSSES, DEPRECIATION, AMORTIZATION, RENT AND RELATED EXPENSES Source: (bit.ly/2wb5xrY)(bit.ly/2waSreg) Further company coverage: