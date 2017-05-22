(Corrects story from May 4 to fix spelling of company name in text)

May 22 Tikehau Capital Sc:

* Tikehau Capital announces the planned sale of its stake in Asten Santé

* Planned sale of its stake in Asten Santé to La Poste Group.

* Sale will generate a pre-tax capital gain of approximately 16 millions euros for Tikehau Capital before transaction fees. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)