CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
(Corrects story from May 4 to fix spelling of company name in text)
May 22 Tikehau Capital Sc:
* Tikehau Capital announces the planned sale of its stake in Asten Santé
* Planned sale of its stake in Asten Santé to La Poste Group.
* Sale will generate a pre-tax capital gain of approximately 16 millions euros for Tikehau Capital before transaction fees. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body