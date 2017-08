CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Varengold Bank to issue up to 1,217,730 new shares

(Corrects story from May 9. Company corrects number of shares to be issued and share capital amount after increase)

May 10 (Reuters) - VARENGOLD BANK AG:

* VARENGOLD BANK AG DECIDES ON DETAILS FOR AN INCREASE IN CAPITAL FROM AUTHORISED CAPITAL WITH INDIRECT SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF UP TO 1,217,730 NEW SHARES

* UP TO 1,217,730 NEW SHARES ARE MEANT TO BE OFFERED AND THUS, SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY WILL BE INCREASED TO EUR 4,140,282.00

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD IS TWO WEEKS FROM 15 MAY 2017 UNTIL 29 MAY 2017

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE HAS BEEN FIXED AT EUR 3.99 PER SHARE

* CAPITAL WILL BE INCREASED ONLY IF AT LEAST 300,000 SHARES HAVE BEEN SUBSCRIBED