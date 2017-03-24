(Corrects headline and bullets to say it is consolidating hotel
units and sports units, not merging hotel unit and sports goods
unit.)
March 24 Xebio Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it will merge its two wholly owned hotel units
* Northern Japan sports goods retail unit will merge with
parent sports goods retail unit
* Real assets of both units being merged will be transferred
to Xebio Holdings Co Ltd.
* Says reorganisation effective May 1
