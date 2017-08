(Corrects fourth bullet to say quarterly revenue was $954,000 not $558,000) DXI Energy Inc:

* DXI reports Q4 and fiscal 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share of $0.05

* Qtrly production 327 boe/d versus 977 boe/d

* Qtrly revenue $954,000 versus $2.8 million