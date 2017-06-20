(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 20 (Fitch) This is a correction of release
published earlier
today. It includes the affirmation of Avon International
Operations, Inc.'s IDR
at 'B+', which was omitted from the original release.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Avon Products, Inc.'s (Avon)
Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'B+'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. A full
list of rating
actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Operating Trends: Avon's operating results have been on a
declining
trajectory over the past five years. Two of the key metrics that
demonstrate the
health of a direct-selling organization, representative base and
volume growth,
have shown continued declines. Avon has taken some positive
steps, targeting
operating margin improvement through a three-year
"Transformation Plan", and
selling a majority stake in the low-margin, EBITDA-neutral North
American
business in 2016, which allows Avon to focus on more profitable
geographies.
Turnaround Visibility: Avon's recently reported first quarter
showed a 2%
increase in revenue (-1% constant currency). It was Avon's first
quarter of
positive growth since 3Q11 (including currency impact). Fitch
notes that the
growth is a result of higher price mix, as units sold continue
to decline.
Margins continue to be challenged as Avon invests back in
advertising and
contends with significantly higher bad-debt expense out of
Brazil. The company
does appear to be on track with its Transformation Plan which
delivered $120
million in savings in 2016, ahead of expectations.
FX, Emerging Markets Exposure: Avon is one of the most
geographically diverse
companies, selling to 57 countries and territories. Avon's top
10 markets,
mostly Emerging Markets, account for 70% of revenue. Latin
America represents
52% of revenue, with Brazil, the single largest market,
contributing 21% of
2016's total revenue. Negative FX translation has had an
outsized impact on
Avon's financials as most of its cash flows and profits are
generated outside
the U.S.; economic and political volatility can also have a
significant impact.
Direct-Selling Model Challenge: The beauty industry is
structurally attractive
and tends to be a resilient category throughout economic cycles.
Beauty &
Personal Care categories reached $426 billion in annual sales
globally and
Direct Selling reached $131 billion in 2015. With the channel
shift towards
e-commerce and specialty stores, Avon, the world's #1 direct
selling beauty
company, is facing intensified competition from multi-national
beauty giants who
are implementing omni-channel strategies, as well as smaller,
nimbler,
fast-growing companies.
Improved Financial Resiliency: The divestiture of the Liz Earle
business in
2015, sale of preferred stock, and partial sale of the North
American business
in 2016 to Cerberus, enabled Avon to raise liquidity and improve
its capital
structure, by repaying its 2016 notes and extending its maturity
profile. No
long-term debt is due until March 2019. In 2016, Avon reduced
debt by
approximately $260 million. The Cerberus investment and dividend
suspension
provided Avon with incremental liquidity. Fitch expects Total
Debt/EBITDA to
remain within 4x-5x over the next three years.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Avon's IDR reflects its sizable scale as a leading
direct-selling beauty company
with $5.7 billion revenue in 2016 and its well-recognized brand
in the beauty
industry. However, its operating results have been on a
declining trajectory in
recent years as the company faces challenges from its
direct-selling model,
emerging market exposure, and FX headwinds. The Negative Outlook
continues to
reflect the company's declining EBITDA trend, due to its
challenged business
model and exposure to weak markets such as Brazil and Russia.
Fitch's recovery analysis assumes $400 million going-concern
EBITDA, which
represents approximately a 22% haircut to Avon's 2016 EBITDA of
$510 million and
a recovery multiple of 4x, driving an estimated enterprise value
(EV) of $1.6
billion. The going-concern EBITDA reflects continued decline in
Avon's key
markets, deteriorating margin due to competitive pressure, and
business model
weakness. The recovery multiple of 4x EV/EBITDA multiple is at
the low end of
recent consumer products transactions but considers Avon's
operating challenges.
Avon is currently trading at 6x-7x EV/LTM EBITDA range.
Avon International's senior secured revolver and senior secured
notes are
expected to have outstanding recovery prospects (91% - 100%) and
as such are
rated 'BB+/RR1' with 100% recovery prospect. The revolver and
senior secured
notes are secured by Avon International Operations, Inc., a
wholly owned
subsidiary of Avon, and are guaranteed by Avon. Avon's senior
unsecured notes
are expected to have average recovery prospects (31% - 50%) and
are rated
'B+/RR4' with a 39% recovery prospect.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Revenue is expected to grow at very low-single-digit rates,
primarily driven
by pricing mix, barring further currency movements
--EBITDA (Fitch adjusted), which was approximately $510 million
in 2016, is
projected to temporarily decline to approximately $470 million
in 2017, due
primarily to upfront investment in Avon's Transformational Plan.
Fitch expects
that the combination of modest revenue growth and expense
management will drive
EBITDA towards the mid-$500 million level by 2020.
--FCF is expected to be slightly negative in 2017 and turn
positive from 2018
onward given the completion of the Transformation Plan and its
associated cash
costs in 2017. Fitch assumes the company's dividend remains
suspended throughout
the forecast period.
--Leverage, which was 4.2x in 2016, is expected to increase to
mid-4x in 2017 on
lower EBITDA, and improve toward 4.0x thereafter on EBITDA
improvement and some
debt paydown.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
--Stabilization of the Outlook is based on sustaining
flat-to-modestly positive
representative growth as well as low-single-digit organic
growth;
--While pricing may drive the bulk of organic growth in the near
term, Fitch
expects positive volume to also be a contributor.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
--Continued sales declines;
--EBITDA sustained below $500 million after 2017;
--Reduced confidence in positive FCF after 2017;
--Sustained increases in leverage over 5x;
--Currency challenges in significant markets such as Brazil and
Russia. Avon's
debt is dollar-based and cash flow for debt service is generated
offshore.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: As of March 31, 2017, Avon had cash on the
balance sheet of
$560 million, and $356 million in revolver availability (after
netting out $44
million outstanding letters of credit). The senior secured
revolving credit
facility (RCF) has total capacity of $400 million and expires
in June 2020,
provided that it terminates on the 91st day prior to the
maturity of the 6.50%
notes due 2019 and the 4.60% notes due 2020, if on the 91st day,
the applicable
notes are not redeemed, repaid, discharged or otherwise
refinanced in full. This
facility is secured on a first-priority lien basis by
substantially all of the
assets of Avon International Operations (AIO, the wholly-owned
domestic
subsidiary) and the subsidiary guarantors.
Capital Structure: As of March 31, 2017, Avon had total debt of
$2.13 billion,
including an undrawn revolver with capacity of $400 million,
$500 million in
senior secured bonds due 2022, $1.4 billion of senior unsecured
bonds, and
$450.4 million of preferred stock to which Fitch assigned 50%
equity credit. AIO
is the borrower for the revolving credit facility as well as the
senior secured
notes, whereas the senior unsecured notes are obligations of the
parent, Avon
Products Inc. The RCF contains a minimum interest coverage ratio
and a maximum
total leverage ratio. Avon was in compliance with all covenants
as of March 31,
2017.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Avon Products, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'B+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'B+/RR4'.
In addition, Fitch has withdrawn Avon Products, Inc.'s
Short-Term IDR of 'B' as
the company no longer has a commercial paper program.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Avon International Operations, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'B+';
--Senior secured revolver at 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior secured notes at 'BB+/RR1'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ellen Itskovitz, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3118
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
David Silverman, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0840
Committee Chairperson
Stephen Boyd
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9153
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Financial statement
adjustments that
depart materially from those contained in the published
financial statements of
the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation, restructuring costs, and other one-time costs. For
example, Fitch
added back $24 million in non-cash stock-based compensation and
$50 million
restructuring/legal settlement charges in 2016.
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Non-Financial Corporates Hybrids Treatment and Notching Criteria
(pub. 27 Apr
2017)
here
Non-Financial Corporates Notching and Recovery Ratings Criteria
(pub. 16 Jun
2017)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001