RPT-Correction: Fitch Downgrades Indonesia's Bakrie Telecom to 'C'

Nov 8 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

This announcement corrects the version published earlier on 8 November 2013, which misstated one of the developments that could lead to a downgrade to ‘RD’ in the eighth paragraph.

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Indonesia-based PT Bakrie Telecom’s (BTEL) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to ‘C’ from ‘CC’. Also, the agency has downgraded the May 2015 USD380m bond fully guaranteed by BTEL to ‘C’ from ‘CC’. The Recovery Rating of the bond is ‘RR4’.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Failure to Pay Coupon: The ratings were downgraded after BTEL did not pay a USD21.8m coupon on its USD380m senior unsecured bond that was due on 7 November 2013. Under the terms of the notes, the company has a grace period of 30 days to pay the coupon before an event of default is triggered.

Creditor Restructuring Likely: We believe that BTEL is unlikely to be able to source the liquidity needed to pay the coupon within the grace period and that the company will to have to restructure some, or all, of its debt obligations.

Distressed Debt Exchange Possible: Fitch would treat the restructuring of BTEL’s bond as a distressed debt exchange (DDE) if it imposed a material reduction in terms compared with the original terms. Examples would include a reduction in principal or interest, extension of maturity, debt-for-equity swap or a change from cash interest basis to payment-in-kind or other non-cash interest basis. A DDE would lead to the IDRs being downgraded to Restricted Default (‘RD’) from ‘C’.

DDE Tender Offers: We would treat a cash tender for the bond at less than par as a DDE if acceptance is conditioned on a minimum aggregate amount being tendered or if combined with a consent solicitation to amend restrictive covenants. If either of these conditions is not evident, then cash tender offers for less than par would not be a DDE, unless other circumstances clearly indicate that failure of a large percentage of creditors to participate in the tender would likely contribute to BTEL ultimately failing.

A DDE is likely if the company were to make an exchange offer or cash tender that would be accepted only if the tendering bondholders were also to consent to indenture amendments that materially impair the position of holders that do not tender.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: BTEL has limited upside to its ratings given the likelihood that the company will require debt restructuring. However, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include:

- an equity injection, or

- an M&A transaction with a larger operator or stronger investor, although both are very unlikely in the short term.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a downgrade to ‘RD’ include:

- a completion of a distressed debt exchange by BTEL, or

- non-payment of the coupon within the 30-day grace period.