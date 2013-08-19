RPT-Correction: Fitch Places ALROSA on RWP on Expected Sale of Non-Core Assets

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 19 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

This announcement corrects the version published on 24th July 2013, which incorrectly stated the rating action on ALROSA’s Short-term IDR.

Fitch Ratings has placed OJSC ALROSA’s (ALROSA) ‘BB-’ Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The company’s Short-term IDR has been affirmed at ‘B’.

The rating actions follow the company’s expected sale of its 100% interest in CJSC Geotransgaz and LLC Urengoy Gas Company. If the transaction closes as expected, Fitch would expect to upgrade ALROSA by one notch.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Sale of Natural Gas Assets

Fitch expects the company to direct proceeds from the transaction for short-term borrowings’ repayment, which will result in decrease of FFO adjusted gross leverage to 2.1x by end-2013 (2.4x at end-2012) and will also contribute to an improvement in the company’s liquidity position. Sale of the non-core assets will allow ALROSA to focus on the development of its core diamond mining operations in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) (BBB-/Stable).

Significant Scale

ALROSA is the world’s largest rough diamond producer by volume with a strong reserve base. The company has more than 950m carats of proved reserves, indicating an average mine life of more than 30 years.

State Support

Fitch assesses ALROSA’s link with its controlling shareholder, the Russian Federation (BBB/Stable), as medium, which provides a one-notch uplift to the company’s standalone rating of ‘B+'. State support during 2008-2009 included the purchase of diamonds via the Russian State Depository for Precious Metals and Stones, plus financing provided via state-owned Bank VTB (JSC) (BBB/Negative).

The expected sale of a 14% stake which is planned in H213 will likely be neutral to the company’s ratings, as the Russian Federation with the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) will remain jointly controlling shareholders of the company.

Increasing Cash Costs

Like other mining companies in Russia, ALROSA faces mining cost inflation at a rate higher than general inflation. An expected increase in the proportion of underground mining will also negatively affect the average cash mining costs.

Rating Constraints

ALROSA’s lack of product diversification and its exposure to the price cycles of the diamond market act as rating constraints. In addition, the company is exposed to higher-than-average political, business and regulatory risks of operating in Russia.

RATING SENSITIVITIES:

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

- Sale of 100% interest in CJSC Geotransgaz and LLC Urengoy Gas Company and subsequent repayment of short-term borrowings.

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- Inability to roll over maturing debt and attract new financing to meet debt obligations

- Reduction of support from the Russian Federation.

- FFO adjusted gross leverage above 3.0x on a sustained basis (2.4x at end-2012).

- EBITDAR margin below 20%.