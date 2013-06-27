Correction: Fitch Revises South Africa National Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/JOHANNESBURG, June 27 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the version published on 16 January 2013, which incorrectly stated the rating action on the short-term South African national ratings of the affected issuers. Fitch Ratings has revised the National Ratings of 14 South African issuers following a recalibration of the South African National scale. Fitch has also revised the National Ratings of the debt instruments of five Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA) projects. A full list of rating revisions is at the end of this release. The rating revisions follow the downgrade of South Africa's Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable and Long-term foreign currency IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable (see 'Fitch Downgrades South Africa to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable' dated 10 January 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). For non-state owned entities these rating revisions only reflect the recalibration of the South Africa National Scale and no change in Fitch's assessment of fundamental issuer specific credit considerations. Affected issuers: Rand Water Long-term National Rating and senior unsecured rating; revised to 'AA(zaf)'/Stable Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd (Eskom) Long-term National Rating revised to 'AA+(zaf)'/Stable Umgeni Water Long-term National Rating and senior unsecured rating revised to 'AA(zaf)'/Stable Denel SOC Ltd Long-term National Rating revised to 'AA-(zaf)'/Stable Mercedes-Benz South Africa (Pty) Ltd senior unsecured rating revised to 'AA+(zaf)' Bidvest Group Ltd Long-term National Rating and senior unsecured rating revised to 'AA(zaf)'/Stable MTN Group Ltd (MTN) Long-term National Rating revised to 'AA(zaf)'/Stable Transnet SOC Ltd Long-term National Rating revised to 'A+(zaf)'/Stable Transnet SOC Ltd Short-term National Rating revised to 'F1(zaf)' Transnet SOC Ltd senior unsecured rating (bank credit facility) revised to 'A+(zaf)' Transnet SOC Ltd senior unsecured rating (guaranteed bonds) revised to 'AA+(zaf)' Barloworld Ltd Long-term National Rating and senior unsecured rating revised to 'AA-(zaf)'/Stable Aveng Ltd Long-term National Rating revised to 'A+(zaf)'/Stable Naspers Ltd (Naspers)Long-term National Rating revised to 'A+(zaf)'/Stable Sappi Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd National Rating and senior unsecured rating revised to 'A+(zaf)'/Stable Pick n Pay Stores Ltd National Rating revised to 'A+(zaf)'/Negative Affected debt instruments issued by TCTA projects: Berg Water Project, Vaal River Eastern Sub-System Augmentation Project, Mooi-Mgeni Transfer Scheme phase 2, Komati Water Scheme Augmentation Project and Mokolo Crocodile Water Augmentation Project National Long-term ratings were revised to 'AA(zaf)' with Stable Outlooks. The Short-term ratings were affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'. All other short-term South African national ratings of the affected issuers are affirmed. Unaffected issuers: Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd remained at 'A-(zaf)'/Negative Steinhoff Services (Pty) Ltd remained at 'A-(zaf)'/Negative Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) remained at 'AA-(zaf)'/Stable Alexander Forbes Preference Share Investments Ltd senior unsecured rating remained 'BB-(zaf)' 