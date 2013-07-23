Correction: Fitch Upgrades Alternatifbank on Ownership Change

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 23 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the version published earlier today, which incorrectly stated the location of one of CBQ's minority stakes. Fitch Ratings has upgraded Alternatifbank A.S.'s Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BB' and its Long-term local currency IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BB' and removed them from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The Outlooks are Stable. The bank's Support Rating Floor (SRF) has been withdrawn. Alternatifbank's Viability Rating of 'bb' is unaffected. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The rating actions follow a change of ownership, effective 18 July 2013, whereby Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ; A/Stable) acquired a 70.84% stake in the bank. The upgrade of the IDRs, National Rating and Support Rating reflect Fitch's belief that CBQ would provide support, if required, to Alternatifbank. Fitch believes Alternatifbank is a strategically important subsidiary for CBQ. SRFs are only assigned to banks whose primary source of external support is considered to be the sovereign. This is no longer the case for Alternatifbank. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS The bank's IDRs and National Rating are driven by potential support from CBQ. CBQ's IDR of 'A' is driven by Fitch's expectation of a very high probability of Qatari sovereign support for the bank, should it be required. CBQ is 16.7% owned by an investment arm of the Qatari authorities. Fitch believes the Qatari authorities are highly supportive of their banking sector and, subject to an extent to sovereign risks in Turkey, would allow support to flow through to foreign subsidiaries should this be required. Alternatifbank's Long-term foreign currency IDR and Short-term foreign currency IDR are constrained by Turkey's 'BBB' Country Ceiling. The Long-term local currency IDR is notched down twice from CBQ's Long-term IDR, reflecting Fitch's classification of Alternatifbank as a 'strategically important' subsidiary for CBQ under its criteria. The Stable Outlook reflects the Outlook on CBQ's Long-term IDR. CBQ has minority stakes in banks in the UAE and Oman. The Alternatifbank acquisition is a larger investment and the Turkish banking sector offers considerable growth opportunities at present. CBQ intend to make an offer for the 4.16% stake currently quoted on the Istanbul stock exchange, which would raise its ownership to 75%. The remaining 25% stake will remain with the Anadolu Group, a leading, diversified conglomerate in Turkey. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATING AND SUPPORT RATING Assuming there is no narrowing in the 'strategically important' notching from CBQ (currently two notches), Alternatifbank's local currency IDRs are sensitive to any downgrade of CBQ's Long-term IDR and Turkey's Long-term local currency IDR. They could also potentially be sensitive to a weakening in Fitch's classification of Alternatifbank to 'limited importance', although this is currently unlikely. Under Fitch's criteria, it is possible for a bank to be rated more than one notch above its sovereign of domicile in local currency. However, Fitch does not assign any Long-term local currency IDRs to Turkish banks owned by highly rated foreign parents higher than one notch above Turkey's local currency sovereign rating. This reflects Turkey's still volatile operating environment and the fact that some uncertainty is likely to remain with respect to a foreign owner's commitment to its subsidiary in a sovereign default scenario. As a result, an upgrade of CBQ's IDR would not result in an upgrade of Alternatifbank's local currency IDRs. For Alternatifbank's National Rating to be downgraded, its Long-term local currency IDR would have to be downgraded to 'BBB-'. Alternatifbank's 'BBB' Long-term foreign currency IDR is sensitive to i) any downgrade of Turkey's 'BBB' Country Ceiling, or ii) a downgrade of CBQ's IDR by more than one notch. The Outlook on CBQ's IDR is currently Stable, so this is not currently envisaged. Alternatifbank's Short-term IDR is sensitive to a downgrade of Turkey's Country Ceiling by more than one notch or to a multiple notch downgrade (at least three notches) of CBQ's Long-term IDR. For Alternatifbank's Support Rating to be downgraded, events would have had to transpire for the bank's Long-term foreign currency IDR to have been downgraded by more than one notch. For example, a multiple-notch downgrade of Turkey's Country Ceiling or a downgrade of CBQ by three notches. Long-term foreign currency IDR: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BB'; off RWP; Stable Outlook Short-term foreign currency IDR: upgraded to 'F3'from 'B'; off RWP Long-term local currency IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BB'; off RWP; Stable Outlook Short-term local currency IDR: upgraded to 'F2'from 'B', off RWP Viability Rating unaffected at 'bb' Support Rating: upgraded to '2' from '5'; off RWP Support Rating Floor 'NF' withdrawn National Long-term Rating: upgraded to 'AAA(tur)' from 'AA(tur)'; off RWP; Stable Outlook Contact: Primary Analyst Janine Dow Senior Director +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Banu Cartmell Director +44 20 3530 1119 Committee Chairperson James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 