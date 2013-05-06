FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Corsair Components receives $75 million from Francisco Partners
#Market News
May 6, 2013 / 12:55 PM / in 4 years

Corsair Components receives $75 million from Francisco Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Corsair Components Inc, which makes gaming components for personal computers, has received a $75 million investment from tech-focused private equity firm Francisco Partners, the company said on Monday.

Corsair said Chief Executive Officer Andy Paul and the current management team will continue to hold a substantial equity stake in the company.

Founded in 1994, Corsair generates around $500 million in annual revenue.

San Francisco-based Francisco Partners had initially teamed up with Blackstone Group LP and Insight Venture Partners to bid for Dell Inc. The Blackstone Group eventually stopped pursuing Dell.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
