Corsair hires former Citi executive, former New York official

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Corsair Capital said on Thursday that Edward “Ned” Kelly, a former Citigroup Inc executive, and Ranji Nagaswami, a former New York City official, had joined the firm as senior advisors.

Kelly, who was chairman of Citi’s Institutional Clients Group, and Nagaswami, who acted as chief investment adviser to former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, will help Corsair identify and evaluate new investments. (Reporting By Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)